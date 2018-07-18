Boney James performs at Chene Park in Detroit

Jazz Saxophonist Boney James, a four-time Grammy nominee who has sold over 3 million albums, has a sound that takes smooth jazz to a level all its own. You can enjoy his music and entertainment Wednesday night at Chene Park along the Detroit Riverfront.

Boney's music has been described as muscular and gritty, blurring the lines of smooth jazz. He grew up listening to R&B music. He can't sing, so when he picked up the saxophone it became his voice.

Boney also played a sample of what you will hear Wednesday night off his new album "Honestly," a song called "We Came To Party".

If you want to see Boney James, he will be at Chene Park Wednesday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m.