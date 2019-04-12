Bookstock's B.E.S.T. Award Winner!

The 2019 B.E.S.T. Award winner from Bookstock, Anissa Skinner, joined us in the studio with her teacher, Kaitlyn Billops.

Bookstock is presented by the Mike Morse Law Firm and is the largest used book and media seller. It celebrates students and schools through an annual writing contest for all 4th grade students in Detroit Public Schools and DPS Authorized Charter Schools.

The contest winner is awarded the B.E.S.T. Award, which stands for Bookstock Extraordinary Students and Teachers. The theme of this year's contest was, “My favorite book character and why?”

"I was excited," said Skinner, as she reflected on winning the B.E.S.T. Award.

The award was presented by Mike Morse during Bookstock earlier this week.

"Reading opens worlds," said Susan Morse. She is a former DPS Librarian and has seen first hand how a book can have a big impacton a child.

Bookstock aims to support the need to read.

"Reading stimulates imagination. It aides in language development and listening skills. Reading is a fundamental skill that all children need to have," said Billops.

Bookstock runs through Sunday at Laurel Park Place in Livonia. You can learn more information about the event by going to the website bookstockmi.org.