Boost up your backside with Jody

The current fitness fixation is all about the backside and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler has workout equipment that will give yours a boost in the comfort of your own home. She brought in a small machine called the "Booty Sprout."

Jody demonstrated how to properly perform the exercise."It comes with a variety of these resistance bands," she said. "These are 45 pounds of resistance in one band." The machine also includes a pad for hip comfort. To operate it, you strap the band across your hip bones. You can lean your elbows on the pad behind you and then you dip down and thrust up. Your lower leg should be at a 90-degree angle.

The unit costs $155 and shipping is $15. If you use the code "Live in the D" you can get free shipping. To discover more of Jody's ideas you can check out "Jody's Fit Life" on social media.