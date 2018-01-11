Bored? Here Are 4 Things To Do This Weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are some of things happening in the D this weekend!

Cirque Du Soleil Crystal at the Little Caesars Arena. It's the first ever Cirque on ice. Includes world class ice skaters and acrobats. Runs now through Sunday, tickets start at $46. The Ultimate Fishing Show runs through Sunday. From Tackle and rods, to boats and trips. Anything and everything about fishing can be found here. Hours vary by day. It's $10 for adults and $4 for kids. Our friends at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe have performances from artists like Wendall Harrison and his Jazz Ensemble. They have performances each night! Reservations are recommended. For more information visit their website http://www.dirtydogjazz.com/ For a taste of something classic, how about Swan Lake at Detroit Music Hall. This is performed by the Moscow Festival Ballet. If you want to check it out, the show is Saturday night at 8PM. Tickets start at $30

To find more events happening around the D check out our Live Guide here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/liveguide