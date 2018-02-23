The Wine That Could Be A Hit In Your Home

It's not often that you think boxing and wine go together, until now. The son of boxing great Rocky Marciano, Rocky Marciano Jr., created a wine to continue the family legacy of wine making and honor his father's legacy.

Marciano Jr. joined us in the studio with another boxing legend, Tommy "The Hitman" Hearns to talk with us about this new venture.

Marciano Jr. says that he has always wanted to pay tribute to his father with a wine. In 2013 he had the opportunity to travel back to his grandfather's hometown in Italy, where he got talking to the winery there about creating a wine with them. The wine is still made in Italy today.

Mr. Hearns and Marciano Jr. have been friends for years, and they see the boxing community as a family. When Marciano found distribution here in Michigan, he reached out to ask Hearns if he would like to be involved.

A tasting event for the wine will be held on Saturday, February 24 at the Hollywood Market in Canton from 1-3pm.