Brandford Marsalis on Live in the D at Chene Park Monday at 10am

Local 4’s mid-morning talk and entertainment show, “Live in the D” will broadcast from Chene Park on Monday, June 9 at 10am. The amphitheater sits along the Detroit Riverfront and is must do for fans of top music and entertainment under the stars. Hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare will have ticket giveaways to concerts by Patti LaBelle and the Lost 80’s which features A Flock of Seagulls, The Romantics, Wang Chung and Animotion.

Catch interviews with 1980’s music star Jody Watley, Grammy nominated Will Downing, jazz royalty Branford Marsalis and see why their performances pack the house. Jazz great David Sanborn will also perform.

Dine in the D’s Michelle Oliver visits Andrews On The Corner which turns 100 years this year. This neighborhood bar has survived more changes in the Detroit than any other restaurant open today. Kila Peeples explores the riverfront beyond Chene Park in her Tourist In Your Town segment that shows all Metro Detroiters how to make a staycation a great one in the city.

Live in the D airs weekdays at 10am on Local 4 and streamed live on ClickOnDetroit.