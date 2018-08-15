Breakfast makeovers with Fitness Expert Jody Trierweiler

Mornings are going to get a bit more hectic over the upcoming weeks as kids head back to school and making a healthy breakfast quickly can be a challenge. Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined us this morning with some ways to make over breakfast so everyone gets off to a good start.

Trierweiler brought in several items to talk about including which foods we should consider taking out of our diet and what we should be putting in. She mentioned that even some organic cereals and instant oatmeal are not good for you because they are so high in sugar and carbohydrates.

Instead of these foods Trierweiler showed us a few ways you can have a healthier start. She says you can switch to Greek yogurt with blueberries and maple syrup and old fashioned Quaker Oats. These types of breakfasts will help balance out the carbohydrates.

For more fitness and health tips from Jody you can find her on social media at Jody's FitLife.