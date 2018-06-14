Bring your pooch to this V.I.P event

There's no need for you to leave your dog at home for this event, because your pooch is the VIP at Bark on Biddle in downtown Wyandotte, a two-day dog festival that has everything for dog lovers. Tenille Gross, from Canine Adventures in Livonia, along with R.J. the pitbull, joined us in the studio to talk about the event.

A large focus of Bark on Biddle will be different demonstrations with dogs, and R.J. showed us some of his skills in the studio. Gross and R.J. showed us a game called barn hunt, where they try to find a rat in a tube in a safe environment.

There are also going to be dogs catching Frisbees and some fun dog-diving. Gross says some dogs take to learning these skills naturally, and some take way longer than others. Bark on Biddle takes place Friday, June 15, through Saturday, June 16, on Biddle in downtown Wyandotte. There will be adoptions, vendors, contests, a bark garden and of course demonstrations at the event. Admission is $5.