Bringing home the laughs with David Landau

Detroit native David Landau is bringing his stand-up to Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle this weekend in Royal Oak. He was a finalist on NBC's Last Comic Standing series during season 3 and he appeared on Comedy Central as well.

Landau joined Jason this morning on the show and he talked about fatherhood, his podcast and what it feels like visiting home. You can hear his podcast The Anthony Cumia Show online.

Landau will be at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle tonight and Saturday night. Tickets are available online.