Bring flowers inside for spring

It's that time of year when many people think about the flowers outside their home, but bringing them inside can make a huge difference for spring and Easter. Micheal Bak, the owner of Micheal B. Anthony Floral and Event Design joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare in the studio to show viewers how to bring spring into their home.

Bak said the flowers he use this time of year are tulips, daffodils, as well as cabbage and radishes, which were incorporated in his presentation. When explaining his creativity Bak said, "I love flowers, so I just put things together and see what would look well together." He advised that for holidays like Easter it's best to start with linen, next the chairs and then the table decor.

Bak said it is always important to present guest with something special on their plate like a chocolate or a little favor to take home.

If you want to learn more about Micheal B Anthony Floral and Event Design check out its website.