Brunch lovers, this event is for you!

It's a favorite meal on the weekend, a mix of breakfast and lunch with some cocktails thrown in - we are, of course, talking about brunch! This weekend Royal Oak will be brunch central thanks to an event called Brunch Bites where a dozen restaurants will have tasty samples of how they do brunch foods and drinks.

This is the fourth year they are putting on this event. Guests can visit each of the 12 restaurants in whatever order they would like. An example of what these restaurants will be offering includes red velvet buttermilk pancakes with cream cheese and champagne frosting which is what Lilly's Seafood Grill and Brewery will be serving up. Mesa Tacos and Tequila will be featuring The Violet Beauregarde as their drink for the event, which is made with St. Germaine, lemon juice, blueberry compote, and champagne.

"I know people will be bringing out their best," said Bob Morton, the owner of Lilly's Seafood Grill and Brewery.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. Tickets are available online and cost $40 if you get them ahead of time and $50 if you get them day-of. You check in at Hop Cat in Royal Oak where you get all the supplies you need including a map of the participating restaurants and what they will be serving.

