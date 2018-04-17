Brunch on wheels!

There's nothing like kicking back and enjoying a summer brunch out on the patio and if you don't have to do the cooking, that's even better. There's a great place for a patio party and it includes brunch and food trucks. It happens at Detroit Fleat on 9 mile road in Ferndale. Katie Picard and Samantha Smith with their Delectabowl food truck, which is one of the trucks that is apart of this.

Detroit Fleat is a fleet of food trucks. They have a food truck park and boozery in Ferndale. Every Sunday they have a food truck brunch where all of their food trucks serve breakfast dishes from 11 A.M. until 4 P.M. They have a big bloody mary and mimosa bar. The trucks that are involved in the brunch are: Mac Shack, The Pita Post, Delectabowl, along with rotating trucks that are different every week.

If you want to check out Brunch they are located on 9 Mile road just west of I-75 in Ferndale. You can see what food trucks will be there on their website!