Meet the 'Burger Battle Detroit' champs

It was a fierce battle over burgers, and today we had the winner with us! People at "Burger Battle Detroit" at Eastern Market were recently asked to vote on a bunch of delicious burgers. Those were narrowed down to the top 5. Then, the judges, including our Michelle Oliver, had to choose which of those was the best, and the winning burger came from Kozy's Lounge in Hazel Park.

The Owners of Kozy's Lounge, Rob and Michelle Haskell, stopped by Live In The D to talk about their special burgers. They talked about the winning burger, which is called the "Kat Burger." "We start with rosemary-infused bacon, slightly grilled jalapenos with swiss cheese and then it's drizzled with honey," Rob Haskell said.

The next food item that was featured was the apple pie eggrolls that are served with whip cream. Then the corn beef egg rolls were shown. Rob Haskell said, "I want to mention they are both rolled fresh every day." Some of the other items included a slider, chicken bittie- and fish tacos.

Michelle Haskell said of Kozy's, "It's a fun little dive bar. It has about 17 seats at the bar, holds about 59 people. Totally relaxed atmosphere. Lots of farmer's tans and lots of booze and good times."