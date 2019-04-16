Celebrate Arab-American Heritage month with the international language of food

April is National Arab-American Heritage Month and we are celebrating with the international language of food. Amanda Saab, the owner of Butter Bear Shop joined Tati Amare in the studio today to show us what happens when you combine flavors from the United States and the Middle East. Saab first talked about her shop. "Butter Bear Shop is a scratch made bakery," said Saab. "We make everything in house every single day."

Saab said she loves to add a Middle Eastern flare to traditional desserts that you might find in other bakeries, but just with an "Amanda touch." When explaining why it's important for her to combine different flavors Saab said, "I love food and I love sharing my culture and my family heritage with the people around me in my community." She said food is universal and everyone needs to eat to nurish their bodies and also their minds and spirits; which is why she hopes to bring food with a twist, so that people can feel connected.

Saab demonstrated how to make a Swiss meringue butter cream frosting with tahini. She showed off an assortment of pastries starting with a baklava cheesecake, baklava cupcakes, banana bread with added tahini and nuts on top and labenes sugar cookies.

If you want to learn more about the Butter Bear Shop check out their website.