Buy a coffee, change a life

If you love Tim Horton's coffee your cup of java can make a big difference in the lives of thousands of kids and give them memories that they will treasure forever. Thanks to our friends at Tim Horton's, Mark Johnson, with the Tim Horton's Children's Foundation and Maureen Finnigan, a Tim Horton's restaurant owner, along with Aubrey, a camper, joined us in the studio to tell us all about how buying a cup of coffee could change a life.

Today is a special day at Tim Horton's because today is "Camp Day," and 100 percent of hot coffee and iced coffee proceeds go directly to the Tim Horton's camps. Aubrey says the camps are very fun and that you get to do a bunch of different activities and learn skills that you can use later on in life. There are also Tim Horton's camp bracelets that you can purchase at any local Tim Horton's restaurant and all the proceeds go to the camp as well.

If you're interested in supporting the camp or Tim Horton's Children's Foundation go to their website timhortons.com/uscampday.

Every week we will be giving away 25$ gift card to Tim Horton's if you can share your "bits of wisdom" about the D.

Here's our question for this week: "What was the first major department store in the country to have air conditioning"? If you know the answer, go to our Live in the D Facebook page or contests page here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/contests, you can also find the rules there and if you answer the question correctly it will qualify you for a chance to win.