Can You Tell The Difference Between These Two Coneys?

When you talk hot dogs in Detroit you've got to think coneys, and that means one of two things... you're either an American or you're a Lafayette. The rivalry between these two coney islands has a rich history. American Coney Island was started 1917 by Gust Keros and shortly after his brother opened Lafayette Coney Island next door using a different recipe... but can you tell the difference? Michelle Oliver hit the streets of Detroit to put people to the ultimate coney challenge - a blind taste test to see if they could tell the difference.



If you would like to do your own coney challenge, here is the information on the two rival coney islands:



American Coney Island

114 W. Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48226

313-961-7558

http://www.americanconeyisland.com



Lafayette Coney Island

118 W Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48226

313-964-8198

