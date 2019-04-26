CARE for a taste? It benefits a charity!

Take nearly 30 different restaurants from the area and put them together in one area for a taste of something special, that's what's happening on Tuesday at the GM heritage center, a benefit to support "CARE" of Southeastern Michigan.

Dan Matoski, the owner of Red Velvet Cakes and Pastries, is one of the many restauranteurs who will be participating in the event. He brought in a beautiful spread of cupcakes, macarons, cannolis, cakes, and more to showcase the kinds of food you will see him bring to the event.

So what is CARE? It is an organization that helps 40,000 people a year providing substance abuse, mental health, family crisis and workplace programs in Southeast Michigan.

Tickets are available for sale through Sunday for presale, and will also be available at the door. The event is on April 30th from 6-9pm at the GM Heritage Center, where you can dine and gaze at over 150 GM vehicles from classics to concepts.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.