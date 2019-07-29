Here's how to clean up those messes on your floors and carpets

This article is sponsored by Independent Carpet One

This summer, you may have noticed your floors take a beating. All the wear and tear of people coming in and going out of the house, tracking in dirt, dust and grass clippings can take their toll. Our friends at Independent Carpet One have solutions, and the owner Cathy Buchanan joined us with ways keep your floors looking great all season long.

Independent Carpet One does something special to make sure its customers' carpets stay looking great. It has a 10 year, no exclusions stain warranty on any carpet purchased through them. "No matter what your spot, spill or stain is, even if it is mustard or bleach, it is warranteed," said Buchanan. "If it doesn't come out we will replace your carpet absolutely free labor included."

Buchanan also gave recommendations on floor cleaning products. If you have pets, she recommends Urine Off and Ordor Eaters. However, she says if you have stain-free carpet, you can clean most stains with just hot water.

Independent Carpet One has a charity event coming up: A golf outing to raise money for Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which builds smart houses for catastrophically injured soldiers who are coming back from abroad. The golf outing is Aug.16 and open to everybody.

Independent Carpet One is located in Westland. To see more of what they offer, get their location, store hours and free estimate, visit their website independentcarpetone.com.