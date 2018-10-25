Catch up with the cast of 'Redemption of a Dogg' before they kick off opening night

Just a few days after iconic rapper Snoop Dogg stopped by Live in the D, the rest of the cast from his new musical, "The Redemption of a Dogg" written my Je'Caryous Johnson, singers Tamar Braxton and Eric Benet, along with actor Omar Gooding, stopped by to talk to Jason Carr and Tati Amare.

The trio was full of laughs and good energy as they spoke about the premise of the musical and walked Jason and Tati through some of the pictures taken from the play. Braxton highlighted how the cast is very close and is like a family.

The play is about one man caught between preserving his lifelong legacy and losing the love of his life. Gooding says they are excited to perform in Detroit and hopes the audience is energetic but not too vocal about what happens.

Benet gave the cast some ideas of where to go for great food in Detroit and how he appreciates and is amazed by the rapid rise of the city.