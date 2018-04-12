Casting call: Child stars needed!

Our friend Rich Rice, the founder of Detroit planning company "Detroit by Design" joined us to talk about what's happening around the D this weekend. There's a lot of great music and entertainment around the city and we have you covered with the details.

The Detroit Freep Film Festival is underway. You can see the documentary on Detroit "Beauty and Ruin" which is airing at the D.I.A. Friday April 13th. This film documents the fight over the artwork at the D.I.A. during the city's bankruptcy. It's $10 in advance and $12 at the door. The film shows at 5:30 P.M.

It's also shaping up to be an entertaining weekend at our friends The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe. Jazz vocalist Sachal Vasandani will be on stage Friday and Saturday night. Sachal has been gaining a lot of recognition in the jazz world lately and he is a graduate of the University of Michigan where he studied jazz and classical music. There is a $30 cover and reservations are recommended. For more information you can visit DirtyDogJazz.com

There is an open casting call for kids in Ann Arbor this weekend! "School of Rock" is holding auditions for the show. The auditions are Saturday from 10 AM until 4 PM at School of Rock in Ann Arbor. You must preregister online. They are looking for kids ages 8 to 12 that are less than 5 feet tall and know how to play an instrument and can sing. If your child is talented and wants to be a rockstar this is the perfect opportunity. Walk-ups will not be welcomed, you must preregister online!

You can also get up close with some critters this weekend in Ann Arbor. The Ann Arbor Hands On Museum is getting hands on with critters. It's happening this Saturday, April 14th at 10 AM and Sunday at 1 PM. This months "Critters Up Close" focuses on salamanders!

For more fun events happening in Ann Arbor, visit the website AllAboutAnnArbor.com which is made possible by our friends at Wallside WIndows and Concordia University.