Catch some sun, major deals this holiday season!

In 2017, more than 100 million Americans traveled during the holiday season. That number is expected to increase this year.

Fall is a great time to take a trip, and it's also the best time to book your holiday travel-especially if you plan to fly internationally. But how do you get the best deals? Jason Carr was joined Tuesday via satellite by Emmy and Peabody award-winning consumer expert Claudia Lombana to let everyone know the upcoming deals for the holiday season.

She said international travel has the best deals in the fall due to it being a slower travel season. Lombana encourages people who want to travel during the holiday season to start booking their trips now to get the best deals. She recommends to book two to three months in advance.

One way she said to save money while traveling is to avoid getting foreign currency before you travel internationally. Lombana recommends to use your credit card or ATM when you arrive overseas because there will be a better exchange rate there than using a bank or airport on home soil.

A really good tip she had was to use your extra international money when paying for the hotel room so you will not be taking any of the extra money home. Put that money towards the final bill and pay the rest with a credit card.

These tips can help you save money wherever your travels take you.