"Cats" have come to town! Check out the musical that is moving audiences in Detroit

What sings, dances, and has whiskers? The musical "Cats"!

A revival of the 1982 Broadway classic, "Cats", has been hitting theaters all across America, and now the felines will play for audiences in the D. The musical's very own Grizabella, played by Keri Rene Fuller, chatted with Jason Carr and Tati Amare about this revolutionary show. Fuller also performed the iconic song "Memory" in studio.

Since first taking the Broadway stage by storm, "Cats" has been performed in more than 30 countries and in 15 languages. Giving a fresh new spin to this beloved story, the revival tour of "Cats" allows fans new and old to experience this iconic musical together.

"Cats" is gracing the stage at the Fisher Theatre until Septemeber 15. You can purchase tickets online.

