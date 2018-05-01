Celebrate Cinco De Mayo all week long!

Starting today, Tuesday, May 1st, you are invited to a celebration that lasts all week in Southwest Detroit! It's Cinco De Mayo Week which runs until Sunday, May 6th, and includes food, music, arts, and shopping!

Beatriz Montes from La Terraza Restaurant and Ashley Danto-Silverman from the West Vernor and Springwells Business Improvement District joined us in the studio today to talk more about the week long event.

Restaurants will be running discounts and promotions all week as a part of this event. La Terraza will have activities all week long such as live bands, dancing, and great food deals. Montes brought in a few dishes to show us that you can get during this event including seafood cocktail, pico de gallo, pork carnitas, fajitas, and chimichangas.

Along with delicious food choices, Cinco De Mayo Week will also be having a "Taco Tour and Bar Crawl" Friday, May 4th and Shopping Saturday, May 5th which features all of the shops along West Vernor.

To learn more about this celebration, visit their website.