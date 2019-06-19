Celebrate Detroit's best with Hour Detroit on Friday

It's the monthly magazine that's been featuring the best of our city for decades. For 23 years, Hour Detroit has been on top of what's cool and what's new in and around the Detroit area. Every year they throw a party to celebrate the best of Hour Detroit. Today they gave us a sneak peek of their big bash.

Lauren Mohon talked about some of the winners and all the items that will be at the celebration on Friday. "We have a lot of great things on display that will all be available at Hour Detroit Best of Detroit party this Friday at The Fillmore Detroit," Mohon said.

Some of the special items include Glass Vodka, seafood from Joe Muer Seafood, jeans from Caruso Caruso, Buddy's pizza and more! Guests can try all these items at the party.

Tickets are still on sale online. If you have not purchased one yet there's still time!