Celebrate Flower Day with Eastern Market!

Bring in the spring by celebrating Flower Day at Eastern Market is Sunday, May 15th! Emma Velasco, the Chief operating Officer of the Eastern Market Corporation and Jerry Tuinier, President of the Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association joined us in studio to tell us all about it.

Flower Day has been around for 52 years and it just keeps getting better. At the event you can find over 72 vendors with flowers and plants of all kinds. The annual event will have palm trees, vegetable plants, shrubbery, flower flats, and deck pots to name a few.

When you go to the Eastern Market don't forget to bring your wagon! You can enjoy the nice day while walking around and even grab a bite to eat from the food trucks. There will also be other merchants there so you can purchase other items to help dress up your yard.

For more information, check out Eastern Markets website!