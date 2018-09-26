Celebrate Laith Al-Saadi's birthday with him at the Michigan Theater!

Laith Al-Saadi is an award winning musician and singer who has gone from Ann Arbor to center stage on NBC's "The Voice". Now he is back in town for a special event at the Michigan Theater in his hometown of Ann Arbor. He played "What it Means" off his album, "Real," in the Live in the D studio (see above video) which is just one of the songs he will be performing at the Michigan Theater.

This is the third year he is hosting his Birthday Bash at the Michigan Theater. Joining him on stage will be several special guests including Al Hill, who won Best Solo Blues Performer at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis last year, among others. The event is happening this Saturday.

Since being on "The Voice," Al- Saadi has been playing all across the country and has been focusing more on writing music since he is no longer performing every day.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.