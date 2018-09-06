Celebrate Lazy Mom's Day in style

Friday September 7th is Lazy mom's day and we want our Live In The D moms and grandmas to celebrate in style! Jon Horton, from the store Leon & Lulu in Clawson, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss some products to make the most out of Lazy mom's day.

The store is a lifestyle store that has everything from decorative accessories and gifts. Horton suggested the Ms. Fabulous Robe and the Cherrapy bags. The bags are made with Michigan cherry pits that can be warmed up and wrapped around your neck.

On Sept. 11, Leon & Lulu is hosting a girls' night out event. Some of the products featured on the show will be available to purchase at the event.

Leon & Lulu is on West 14 Mile Road in downtown Clawson, just west of Main Street.