Celebrate Mardi Gras The Authentic Way

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday and the big Mardi Gras celebration in Louisiana. You can celebrate with the authentic flavors of New Orleans without leaving the D.

Louisiana Creole Gumbo in Detroit specializes in Cajun and Creole cooking, and this is the real deal. Stephanie Spencer, Co-Owner of Louisiana Creole Gumbo, and Chef Ashley Bailey joined us in the studio to show us some of these Louisiana dishes.

Mardi Gras is a longer celebration than most people think, starting in early January and ending on Fat Tuesday. It is a great, fun time to eat all of the foods that you can right before Lent starts.

Spencer and Ashley made up a few dishes for us to try, including Creole Pepper Steak, Shrimp PoBoy. and Gumbo Supreme.

Cajun happens to be spicier than Creole, so if you're looking for that heat make sure to pick the Cajun dish.

Louisiana Creole Gumbo has two locations, 2051 Gratiot Ave and 7 mile and Schaefer.

To find out more information about the restaurant, visit their website.

If you're looking to try making the Creole Pepper Steak at home, please see recipe below:

Creole Pepper Steak over Rice

1.5 pounds beef top round steak, sliced

4 TBSP Butter

2 Yellow Onions, Julienned

2 red peppers, julienned

2 green peppers, julienned

2 yellow peppers, julienned

1.5 cups low sodium beef broth

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp Creole Seasoning

1 TBSP hot sauce

2 tbsp corn starch

2 tbsp very cold water

In a cast-iron or heavy bottomed skillet, melt 2 TBSP butter until slightly foamy. While the butter is melting, season the beef with Creole seasoning. Add the beef to the skillet and cook until browned. Remove from heat.

In the same skillet, melt the additional 2 TBSP butter until melted. Add the sliced onion and all sliced peppers, sautéing until tender. Add Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and low sodium beef broth to deglaze the pan. Add the reserved beef to the pan, mixing thoroughly. Cover and simmer for 1-1.5 hours, until the beef is tender.

Whisk the cornstarch and cold water until smooth. Add to the meat and vegetable mixture and bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 1-2 minutes, or until the sauce is thickened. Serve over rice