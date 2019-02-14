Celebrate National Drink Wine Day with delicious cheese pairings from The Cheese Lady

One way to add some romance to your Valentine's Day is with wine and cheese. Since Monday, Feb. 18 is National Drink Wine Day we thought it is the perfect time to bring in the experts from The Cheese Lady shop in Farmington to get familiar with what wine goes well with which cheese.

Kendra Mantey is the owner of the location in Farmington and Kyle Tackett is the Cheesemonger there, and they joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare in the studio to tell us what they have to offer. Mantey said, "We have over 150 kinds of cheese about 80 types of wine and lots of craft beer and anything you can think of that might go with cheese."

Amare asked what we should take into consideration when pairing a cheese with a wine and Mantey said, "The possibilities are endless, but one of the rules that you can go with that is helpful is if it grows together it goes together." So consider matching Italian wines with Italian cheeses.

Tackett also explained that a Cheesemonger is someone who helps you find the right cheeses for what you're going to be doing.

There are 6 The Cheese Lady locations in Michigan and they are all very uniqu. You can find the Farmington location at 33041 Grand River.