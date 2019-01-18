Celebrate National Michigan Day with Rooted in Michigan

Today is National Michigan Day and it's also the perfect day to celebrate a homegrown business that is all about showing Michigan pride. It's called Rooted in Michigan, and the owners, Chris Kopacz and Jake Prusakiewicz, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to show some of their clothing.

Rooted in Michigan was started in 2013 as a way to celebrate Kopacz and Prusakiezwicz's pride in the mitten state and show non-Michiganders how awesome our state is.

The logo represents the strength of Michigan heritage and pride. The company sells men's, women's, and children's clothing and various accessories. From T-shirts, hats, bags, even can coozies and cups, Rooted in Michigan likes to show off the great activities that happen here in our state, like camping, and kayaking and even sells a reminder to "remember where you can from" on a mitten backdrop.

Rooted in Michigan also takes pride in creating the clothing mostly by hand and in state in Lansing. To purchase Rooted in Michigan gear, visit their website.