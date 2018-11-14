Celebrate National Pickle Day--with a dill pickle pizza?

Wednesday is National Pickle Day so Chubby Charlie's delivered its famous dill pickle pizza to Live In The D.

The owner said his shop cannot make the pizzas fast enough and have already gone through two 5 gallon drums of pickles.

Associate producer Rachel Sweet is a self-acclaimed "pickle connoisseur" and joined Jason and Tati to try this one-of-a-kind pizza.

The toppings are dill pickles, Chubby Charlie's homemade creamy garlic cheese sauce, and a four-cheese blend.

The consensus was that the pizza tasted great!

You can celebrate National Pickle Day yourself by getting your own pickle pizza at Chubby Charlie's in Waterford.