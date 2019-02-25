Celebrate National Pistachio Day with Germack in Detroit

Tuesday is National Pistachio Day and it's all thanks to Germack Pistachio Company. Frank Germack, owner of the company, joined Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio to discuss the company's legacy and celebrating 95 years in Detroit.

Germack's grandfather, Frank Germack Sr., owned a grocery store and found that pistachios were a big seller. Germack said his family brought pistachios, which are traditionally grown in Turkey or the Mediterranean, to the U.S.A. in the early 1920s. Now pistachios are grown in California, however, the company will still get shipments from Turkey.

When asked about the red coloring on some of the products, Germack explained that when the nut was picked by hand and the red hue from the outer husk would transfer from the hand to the nuts. Germack's grandfather decided to dye the entire nut red as a marketing move and to cover the stains.

Germack noted that pistachios also have great health benefits. He said they are loaded with fiber, three grams to be exact, protein and vitamin B6. There are also a variety of flavors available, including cajun, Turkish salted and garlic.

Beyond Pistachios, the company has expanded to producing other nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. Since the company roasts the pistashios in vintage, 250-pound coffee roasters, it has also added coffee to its list of products.

Germack Pistachio Company is located in Eastern Market on Russell Street.