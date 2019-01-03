Celebrate National Spaghetti Day with Amore Da Roma

January 4 is National Spaghetti Day and what better way to prepare for it than to talk to experts about pasta do's and don'ts. Guy Pelino, chef and owner of Amore Da Roma restaurant, and chef Ron Philipp, showed Jason Carr some interesting tricks to make the perfect spaghetti.

Pelino explained, when cooking pasta, there should be one gallon of water to a pound of pasta in the pot. He said the more water, the better. Also, add salt to the water to flavor the water. A good sea salt is preferable over regular table salt.

Oil can be added to prevent starchy water from boiling over, however, just put a stainless steel spoon in the water to stop the boiling. Pelino also says one thing you want to do is keep some of the starch water so you can make sauce with it or, if your sauce is a little heavy, you can add the starch water to the sauce as well.

