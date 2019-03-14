Celebrate St.Patrick's Day with Irish Cocktails and the whiskeys from Pernod Ricard

St. Patrick's Day is Sunday and you can make it extra special with some unique cocktails created by our friends at Pernod Ricard. Jonathan Shock, bartender at the award-winning Detroit restaurant Lady of the House, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to share a few recipes including the Irish whiskey.

While Shock made a traditional Irish coffee, he explained the difference between whiskeys. Shock said there are blended whiskeys, which are lighter, like Powers Gold and Jameson. There are also single-barrel whiskeys, which are on the stronger side, such as Chivas Regal scotch whiskey. He then continued to make different cocktails with a whiskey base, and one was a spiked lemonade, made with fresh lemon juice.

Shock then made a smoked old fashioned, where he placed a glass upside-down on a recently-lit wood plank to get the smokey flavor onto the glass. He then added Jameson Black Barrel whiskey, a splash of angostura and orange bitters, and finished it with a squeeze of an orange rind.

To find more inspiration for creating special cocktails with whiskey, visit www.jamesonwhiskey.com or www.powerswhiskey.com.

This segment was sponsored by Pernod Ricard.