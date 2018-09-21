Celebrating 100 years or more with Lourdes Senior Community in Waterford

While everyone hopes to live a long, healthy and happy life, there are some who are living that dream on Live in the D. Regina Mallett, from Lourdes Senior Community Center in Waterford, stopped by with two residents: Ann Bradshaw who is 100 years young and Flo Berendt who is 101 years young.

Lourdes has been around servicing seniors for 50 years and is located on 55 acres of lakefront property. It is a full health care continuum with a faith-based support system. They have independent living, assisted living, secured memory care, long-term care, and long-term and short-term rehabilitation.

Lourdes has nine residents who are turning or are 100 years old. When asked what their secret to longevity, Ann said she comes from a long line of family members who lived long lives and she likes to exercise. Flo said she lives everyday to the fullest and has a glass of wine daily.

For more information, visit their website at lourdesseniorcommunity.org.