Champion trick shot pool player speaks about World Autism Awareness Day for Centria Autism

April is National Autism Awareness Month and Tuesday is World Autism Day. When most people hear the word autism, they probably don't think of world champions, let alone a champion who performs trick shots in pool. Rick Loewenstein and William DeYonker, from our friends at Centria Autism joined Tati Amare to discuss the condition and how people are not just living with autism but excelling.

Loewenstein said Centria Autism is one of the leading national providers of Applied Behavior Analysis or ABA therapy for children with autism. There are 10 locations all over the nation, however the headquarters is in Michigan with over 3,500 workers assisting the children. Loewensteitn said ABA is the only evidence therapy proven to be effective for autistic children and is approved by the U.S. surgeon general, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

DeYonker is a spokesperson and ambassador for Centria Autism; he is also on the autism spectrum. He speaks at schools, sharing his experiences and how ABA therapy has helped him. He also is a three-time and current reigning billiard trick shot master champion. He said he became very good at pool by observing his current and upcoming shots, looking at his scores and then doing the best job he could.

To learn more about autism and Centria, visit the website centriaautism.com

This segment was sponsored by Centria Autism.