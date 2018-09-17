'Champions of Magic' coming to the D

Get five of the best world-class illusionists, bring them together and you have the mind-bending theatrical production "The Champions of Magic."

Joining Jason Carr in studio was one of the illusionists, Alex McAleer. He performed one of his tricks for Jason live, correctly choosing the card that Jason had in mind.

McAleer said he is self-taught and his favorite magician growing up was the British magician Paul Daniels.

McAleer also said the "Champions of Magic" will feature five different performers. The acts range from close-up magic to grand illusionists and even an escape artist.

"The Champions of Magic" will be at the Fox Theater Nov. 2-3, and tickets are available now.