Champions of Magic - Young & Strange live at the Fox Theatre

Prepare to be amazed this weekend as five world-class illusionists who are the best in their field come together at the Fox Theatre. It's the Champions of Magic tour, which showcases impossible disappearances, levitation, teleportation and a heart stopping finale. Two of the illusionists joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare live in the studio.

They are Young & Strange, with Champions of Magic, and they showed a cardboard box illusion live in the studio. Richard Young and Sam Strange are actually childhood friends, and the illusion they showed us is the first illusion they ever learned together.

You can see Young & Strange perform live along with three other acts at the Champions of Magic Friday, Nov. 2, and Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Fox Theatre.