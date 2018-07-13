Check out Detroit's newest hangout

There's a new place to check out this weekend in the D, and it has a ton of special features, one of which happens to be what the building is made out of.

From food and drinks to making a podcast in house - this place is worth checking out.

Located on Peterboro Street and Second Avenue, Detroit Shipping Company got its name from what the building is made of, and that's actual pieces of refurbished shipping containers. You can tell it's true from the dings and dents on the walls.

Detroit Shipping Company also embraces diversity. Starting with the food, you can get something from almost anywhere on the globe at one of its high-end restaurants. There will also be live entertainment, two full bars and much more.