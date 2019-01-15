Check out the benefits of bone broth at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown in Birmingham

It's National Soup Month and what better way to combat this cold weather that is chilling us to our bones than sipping on hot, delicious soups! Not only are the soups good for warming you up but some are actually very good for you!

Chef Emmele Herrold, from Hazel, Ravines and Downtown in downtown Birmingham, joined Tati Amare to talk all about soup. Herrold makes three different soups for the restaurant's three vastly different menus. One is a seafood bisque, the other is a traditional chicken noodle soup, only instead of egg noodles, she uses spaghetti.

The third soup is bone broth, which is quickly becoming a popular with health-conscience people due to its health benefits. From collagen to nutrients you really can only get from the actual bone, the broth has been helping people with osteoporosis, strengthening healing broken bones and decreasing inflammation in joints according to some doctors.

Hazel, Ravines and Downtown is located in downtown Birmingham. Containers of the soups and broths can be purchased at the restaurant or the C-story next door.