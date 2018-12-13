Check out the coney food truck

Our friends from National Coney Island joined Jason Carr on the Local 4 Plaza with their food truck along with Director Of Marketing Devin Burns to talk about what they have to offer. For this holiday season, you can enjoy the taste of a famous coney dog in your home with their Coney Kit. You can also send the kits to someone as a great gift they can enjoy.

You can find National Coney Island all over Metro Detroit at their sixteen locations as well as in MGM Grand Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, Ford Field, Oakland University and more. Carr also caught up with the catering manager, Arthur Londo, to see what kinds of things are cooked up in the food truck. Of course, they were making their famous coney dogs with their famous chili, mustard and diced onions.

The National Coney Island food truck can be rented for festivals, graduation parties and picnics for a couple hours a day or for the whole day. They offer regular hot dogs, chili fries, chicken tenders, Greek salad, desserts and drinks.

To find the National Coney Island nearest you, order Coney Kits to send to friends and family or rent the Food Truck, visit https://www.nationalconeyisland.com/.