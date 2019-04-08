Check out the cool shops in Detroit's Eastern Market District

If you've been to Eastern Market lately, you know there is a lot happening in the area. It's the largest historic public market district in the United States and one of the coolest places in the city of Detroit. The district is filled with food, fun and festivities but there's even more to enjoy at this gem in our city. Tati Amare went to two shops that are drawing more attention, and shoppers, to the Eastern Market District.

Boro Consignment Shop on Gratiot Avenue not only sells clothes, shoes and jewelry, but also buys merchandise. Owner Miriam Pranschke said the store has consignors who bring items to the store and her staff decides what they can sell. The consignors earn 40% of the selling price. If the item doesn't sell within 60 days, it must be picked up.

On the other side of the district is a local store that's one of Tati's favorites, Germack Coffee Shop. The shop roasts its own coffee in house on Mondays and Thursdays. Exotic teas can also be found in the shop, including herbal and even Tibetan wild lavender. If you're looking for spices to cook with, you're in luck. The shop has great spices that are either hard to find or extremely popular, such as pink peppercorn and organic poultry rub. What Germack Coffee Shop is really proud of, besides high quality coffee and exotic spices, is the impeccable customer service they offer. They take pride in treating each person who walks in the door life family.