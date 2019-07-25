Check out cultural experiences happening in the D this weekend

This article is sponsored by your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

There are several events happening around the D this weekend that will have you exploring different cultures without leaving the state. Hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare were joined in our studio by Rich Rice, the founder of event planning company Detroit by Design. He shared five events happening from downtown to Madison Heights and beyond.

MoPop

This musical event brings thousands to downtown every year. The two-day festival blends genres of music by showcasing emerging artists with well-known indie artists. Headliners this year include Vampire Weekend, Tame Impala, Lizzo and others. MoPop is at West Riverfront Park in downtown. The event runs Saturday and Sunday. Day passes start at $75.

Arab & Chaldean Festival

The largest Arab and Chaldean event in North America happens this weekend at Hart Plaza. It is the 48th years for this event. Guests can expect live music performances, dancing, Arab food and items for sale from the Middle East. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday and starts at noon both days.

The Bel Bagay

Haitian Art and Craft Festival

Detroiters can have a unique opportunity to explore Haitian culture this weekend at the Bel Bagay Haitian Art and Craft Festival. Food will be served with a Caribbean flair and you can enjoy music that is native to the island. The festival starts Saturday at 6 p.m. and runs all day Sunday. Head to Farmington's Riley Park and to check out this unique experience.

Asian Festival

For a taste of different Asian cultures in one place visit the Asian Festival at the Madison Place in Madison Heights. This is a showcase of Pan-Asian cuisine, art and dance. It is free to attend and it happens Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Summer Beer Festival

You can kick back and relax with a cold taste of beer at the Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti. This is for the Michigan beer lover in your life. You can pick from more than 1,000 craft beers from more than 150 Michigan breweries. Tickets for the event are $45 in advance and $50 on each day of the event. With your ticket you receive 15 drink tokens, which are each good for a 3-ounce pour of beer to taste. The Summer Beer Festival is Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

