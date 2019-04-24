Check out the fun you can have in Detroit after dark at Willis Show Bar

Live in the D is kicking off a new segment called "After Dark," where we show you the cool places to enjoy an evening out. We are starting with a place in Detroit that was known for its hot music and cool drinks back in the 1950s. It's called Willis Show Bar and it's had a rebirth and is better than ever, with people lining up to check it out.

Willis Show Bar, located in the Cass Corridor area of Detroit, is a fun, sexy place that offers an experience you don't want to miss. The most common description given is transportive; people feel like they are being transported to another time. The legend of Willis Show Bar goes back to the late 1940s. It was one of the places to be to enjoy live music and drinks until it closed in 1978. Forty years later, "The Willis" re-opened and it is like time stood still.

Willis Show Bar has live bands that focus on the jazz, funk and soul genres. And the drink menu mirrors the one that was offered many years ago. They serve classic cocktails including mojitos, martinis and Old-Fashioneds. The drink menu also is changed every four months, so there may be something new to try every time you go there.

Not only are there drinks and music at Willis Show Bar, but also burlesque dancers on the weekends. Burlesque dancers are almost a tradition at the bar, but a newer version of it is a big draw to "The Willis".

If you are going to check out The Willis Show Bar, reservations are recommended. Tickets range from $8 to $15.