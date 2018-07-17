Check out the goats at Eastern Market

When you come to Eastern Market this season you will be greeted by something special, Live in the D/Local Four banners are lining the district to welcome you.

The Tuesday market is different than the traditional Saturday market because there is great produce that's in season right now to check out, and a whole lot more, like the adorable goats at the City Girls Farms booth.

From soap to laundry detergent, City Girls Farms make its products from goat milk fresh from the animals on the farm in Pontiac.

They are at Eastern Market one Tuesday a month in Shed 2.