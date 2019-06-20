Check out the new thrilling rides this summer at C.J. Barrymore's in Clinton Township

This article is sponsored by C. J. Barrymore's

There's a high-flying adventure you can find right here in town. This amusement park has been offering thrills and fun the whole family can enjoy for over 45 years. Now, there are new, exciting rides to enjoy at our friends C.J. Barrymore's in Clinton Township.

C.J. Barrymore's is a family-owned, 25-acre amusement park. According to General Manager, David DalPizzol, the park opened in 1974 as a small driving range. In the early 1990s, C.J. Barrymore's began to dedicate the park to be more family-friendly and slowly began adding fun activities and rides. Some of the newer attractions include an Indy Car Racing track, mini roller coaster and rock climbing wall. This year, there are four new rides joining the line-up: The ferris wheel, the spinning coaster and two that are perfect for the adrenaline lover.

For the thrill seekers, there's either the Drop Tower or the Saddle Sling; the Drop Tower does exactly what it says, it drops you from 120 feet in the air. Whereas, the Saddle Sling, has you back to back with a fellow rider and it shoots you 120 feet up in the air. DalPizzol said the rides will either have you making a look of pure terror or complete laughter.

Before you blast off or take the plunge, investing in the newly implemented wristband is a good idea. For $42, the wristband allows you to go on many rides as many times as you want except for the arcade and the batting cages. Considering most rides can be $7-$9 per-ride, the wristband is a good deal. DalPizzol said C.J. Barrymore's wants to provide a fun day out for the entire family and help make long lasting memories.

C.J. Barrymore's is located on Hall Road, west of I-94 in Clinton Township.

To see all of the fun activities offered or to make plans to visit, go to cjbarrymores.com.