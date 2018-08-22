Check out these classic cars at Vanguard Motor Sales in Plymouth

Motor City Muscle and the Dream Cruise events hit the streets last week. If seeing all those classic muscle cars got your motor revving and your heart thumping, you too can own one of those specialties.

Our friends at Vanguard Motor Sales in Plymouth stopped by to tell us how you can buy a classic car like the baby blue 1966 Chevy Corvette that had everyone's attention. Operations manager Greg Payne says a lot of people who buy classic cars are reliving great memories and want to appreciate the old school cars.

If the price seems a little high, Payne says Vanguard Motor Sales has three bankers who are dedicated to finding a good price so you can get your classic dream car.

Vanguard Motor Sales is off Five Mile Road between Sheldon and Beck Roads.

For more information visit their website.