Check out these fun events in the D for Labor Day weekend

Looking for fun things to do in the D for Labor Day weekend? A.J. Williams, the City. Life. Style. Editor at the Michigan Chronicle, gave us a rundown of events.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank

Art, music and food will take over downtown Royal Oak for the 22nd year. 200 music groups will perform on 9 stages including Third Eye Blind and Motown's The Four Tops. The festival is free before 4 pm on Friday thanks to Local 4. Festival tickets range from $3 to $7. This event is fun for the whole family.

Detroit Jazz Festival

The Detroit Jazz festival is the largest, free, world-class jazz festival in the country. The festival includes 5 stages spread throughout Campus Martius and Hart Plaza. Stanley Clarke and Macy Gray will be headlining. The festival runs Friday through Monday.

Michigan State Fair

Relive your memories of the State Fair this weekend. The Michigan State Fair kicks off at the Suburban collection showplace in Novi today. The fair will end on Labor Day. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for kids.

Curved Emerging Artists

Head over to the Eastern Market Shed 5 to see young artists' work. Artists under the age of 30 will be displaying and selling their wares. The artists will also be judged on their work. The show is on Sunday at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival

Starting Saturday, you can enjoy the famous yacht races going down Joseph Campau in Hamtramck. The festival will include carnival eats, treats, rides, music and more. There is free parking for bike riders. Just drop off your bike near the entrance of the festival and get a free valet courtesy of wheelhouse Detroit. Admission to the festival is free and it runs from noon until 10 p.m., Saturday through Monday.

