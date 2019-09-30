Check out these scary good decorations to have a haunting Halloween

Looking for a way to spookify your next Halloween party? Michael Bak from Michael B. Anthony Florist joined Tati Amare to talk about some scary good ideas to decorate for Halloween.

Named winner in the Vote 4 The Best Wedding Florist category, Michael Bak uses creativity to transform everyday items into extravagant decorations. He also suggests celebrating this spooky holiday with a Halloween tree, covered with skeleton cutouts and vintage costume masks. From lanterns made from Ghost Pumpkins to flower arrangements topped with cobwebs, these decorations will take your Halloween party to the next level.

