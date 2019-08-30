Check out this extreme pogo stunt team at Walk 4 Friendship in West Bloomfield

The Friendship Circle is pairing up teens and adults with individuals with special needs at Walk 4 Friendship this weekend. This allows everyone to come together to have fun and celebrate life.

Walk 4 Friendship is Sunday, September 1. The event will begin with registration at 10:30 am followed by a one mile walk to and will conclude with a celebration at noon. The Xpogo Stunt team will perform at the celebration alongside, zip-lining, free T-shirts and food.

Walk 4 Friendship is a free event. Parking is at Temple Israel where you can ride a shuttle over to the West Bloomfield Town Hall.

For more information visit the Walk 4 Friendship website.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.